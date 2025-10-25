White ended Friday's 105-95 loss to the Knicks with 15 points (5-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block over 33 minutes.

While White has not been able to shoot efficiently (31.6 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three), he has turned in consecutive performances with at least three threes made, three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. White's volume and role as Boston's main facilitator is keeping his fantasy relevance afloat, but if he wants to project himself into the upper echelon of contributors that fantasy managers believed he could be coming into the season, his efficiency has to improve.