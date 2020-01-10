Fantasy Basketball: Week 13 Starts & Sits, schedule breakdown

Week 13 is relatively calm, though there are enough teams with two-game and four-game weeks to make things interesting from a Fantasy perspective. The Celtics, Timberwolves and Thunder have the most advantageous schedules, with the trio each on a four-game week with three home contests. The Hornets and Wizards have rough schedules for Fantasy purposes, both playing in just two games, both on the road.

Here's the full breakdown:

Teams with four games: BOS, CHI, CLE, IND, MIN, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR,

Teams with three games: ATL, BKN, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, NOP, NYK, PHO, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA

Teams with two games: CHA, MEM, WAS

Here are some players to consider starting and some to consider sitting:

Point Guard

Consider Starting: Kris Dunn, CHI

Opponents: @Bos, Was, @Phi, Cle

Dunn is available in 56 percent of CBS leagues, which is shocking given his dominance in the steals category. If you already lead your league in the steals category, I can understand leaving Dunn on the wire. Otherwise, pick him up. He's leading the NBA in steals (79) and has also been a solid passer (4.3 assists per game across the past two weeks). Dunn has five games this season with at least five assists and three steals, which is tied for the sixth-most in the league. He's only behind players who should be owned and started in every Fantasy format. With four games on the upcoming schedule, Dunn, at the very least, is worth streaming in for Week 13.

Consider Sitting: Ja Morant, MEM

Opponents: Hou, Cle

Sitting Morant is mostly a move for 10-team Fantasy leagues given that his value as a passer (6.6 assists per game) isn't easily found. That said, with only two games on the schedule, he would be lucky to hit 15 assists, which is a mark that should be easy for many other point guards to surpass if they play four games. Evaluate the context of your team and league, paying attention to what categories you need help in before making a commitment to Morant either way.

Shooting Guard

Consider Starting: Marcus Smart, BOS

Opponents: Chi, Det, @Mil, Pho

Smart's box scores can seem underwhelming, but he offers significant production across three categories, averaging 4.6 assists, 2.1 3s and 1.5 steals this season. He'll have an opportunity to excel this week. The Celtics have four games, three of which are at home against sub-par opponents. While the matchup against the Bucks on the road may prove challenging, the volume of games should ensure that Smart is someone worth starting in Week 13. His assist numbers and 3-point shooting are both better at home as well.

Consider Sitting: Gary Harris, DEN

Opponents: Cha, @GS, Ind

Harris has two made 3-pointers to his name across his past five appearances. While he's provided value as a defender (1.4 steals per game), his Fantasy upside hinges on his shots from distance falling as well. Without the two factors working in tandem, he can't be started in the vast majority of Fantasy leagues. Harris has four performances this season with at least 30 minutes played and at least 3-point attempts with zero makes. That's tied for the fourth-most such instances in the NBA this season.

Small Forward

Consider Starting: Cedi Osman, CLE

Opponents: @LAL, @LAC, @Mem, @Chi

Osman has hovered on the fringes of Fantasy relevance for most of the season, but he's been good enough to be worth a start on four-game weeks in deeper leagues. If you're in a 14-team league and need some 3s and field-goal percentage, Osman can help out. Over the past month, he's drilled 2.0 3s per game and hit 47.1 percent of his field goals. He also has the potential to keep you afloat in other categories, with seven performances this season of at least 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Consider Sitting: Joe Harris, BKN

Opponents: Uta, @Phi, Mil

Harris has been a good source of 3s over the past month (2.2 per game), but he hasn't provided significant value anywhere else. He's ranked 153rd over the past 30 days, and that doesn't figure to improve much with three relatively tough matchups on tap. Fantasy owners desperate for 3s in deep leagues may have to bite the bullet. Otherwise, explore other options that can stuff the stat sheet a bit better and/or are on four-game weeks.

Power Forward

Consider Starting: Thaddeus Young, CHI

Opponents: @Bos, Was, @Phi, Cle

Young isn't exactly a household name, but he's been in the Fantasy ether for what feels like ages. Somehow, in terms of total production, he's been the 44th-best Fantasy player over the past three years. He's been given a bench role this season, but with Wendell Carter suffering a right ankle sprain and being sidelined 4-6 weeks, Young will have an opportunity to step back into a Fantasy-relevant role. He drew his first start of the season Wednesday, posting 18 points, six rebounds, 3 steals and two assists in 35 minutes. It's like he never left. Not only is he a start for Week 13, he's someone worth adding for the next month or two while Carter recovers.

Consider Sitting: Harrison Barnes, SAC

Opponents: Orl, Dal, @Uta

Barnes has been wildly inconsistent since December. He's had some awful performances, racking up six efforts with fewer than 10 points and five rebounds over the past 20 games. He's also shot lower than 45 percent from the field in all but five of those 20 outings. All together, he's ranked outside of the top-180 during this span, and he should be on your bench in almost every Fantasy format.

Center

Consider Starting: Tristan Thompson, CLE

Opponents: @LAL, @LAC, @Mem, @Chi

Thompson is coming off a career night, posting 35 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 45 minutes during Thursday's win over the Pistons. He's been solid over the past 30 days as a whole, averaging 11.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Thompson also has the NBA's eighth-most 11-point, 11-rebound games (more than Anthony Davis). With four games on the schedule, Thompson has potential to easily hit 40 points and 40 rebounds, and that's worth a start in the vast majority of Fantasy formats.

Consider Sitting: Montrezl Harrell, LAC

Opponents: Cle, Orl, @NO

Harrell has been a quality source of points (20.1) and field-goal percentage (52.5) over the past month, but his shortcomings have a real effect on his Fantasy value, as he's ranked just 129th during this span. He's averaging a combined 9.1 3s, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks -- not a particularly good number for someone who spends so much time on the court. As is often the case with the center position, if your league requires you to start two, Harrell is a fine option. If you need just one center spot filled, explore other options before locking Harrell in.