Brooks posted 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5- FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 132-111 win over the Warriors.

Brooks has struggled with his efficiency this season, shooting just 40.1 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three. However, his shooting Friday helped the Grizzlies cruise past the Warriors.