Randle tallied 44 points (16-29 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 41 minutes in Friday's 117-109 win over Dallas.

Randle was hot from the outset, scoring 15 of New York's first 23 points. He never really slowed down, tying his season high in scoring and falling just one point below his career-best mark. Randle has dominated over his past three games, averaging 36.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.3 three-pointers. He's enjoying the finest season of his career, helping the Knicks stay in the thick of the playoff race with a 30-27 record. That should help him get ample playing time down the stretch.