Head coach Gregg Popovich confirmed Wednesday that White would open the season as the Spurs' starting point guard, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Dejounte Murray going down with a torn ACL over the weekend, it was White that picked up the start in the first preseason game following the devastating news. White wound up posting 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in an impressive all-around effort. Following that showing, coach Popovich sang his praises and said, "We're going with him. He's our guy." With a starting role on tap, White has now jumped into fantasy relevance and is likely a guy that can be considered in the later rounds of drafts despite his inexperience.