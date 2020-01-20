Spurs' Derrick White: Decent stat line off bench
White posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 107-102 win over the Heat.
Well-rounded lines like this aren't all that out of the ordinary for White, but coach Gregg Popovich's reluctance to play him alongside starting point guard Dejounte Murray continues to suppress White's playing time. White hasn't exceeded 30 minutes in any of his last 17 outings, making his production difficult to rely upon on a game-by-game basis.
