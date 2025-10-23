Brooks chipped in 22 points (9-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 win over the Kings.

Although Brooks' shot was a bit off in the opener, he executed well on the defensive end. Brooks appears to be locked into a first-unit role, as the return of Jalen Green (hamstring) will have a greater effect on Ryan Dunn's current spot in the rotation. Given the starting role with his new team Brooks should receive additional consideration in all fantasy formats.