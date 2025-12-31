Brooks posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 34 minutes during the Suns' 129-113 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Brooks did all of his scoring in the first half before going 0-for-3 from the field in the second, but it was enough for the veteran forward to finish as the Suns' second-leading scorer behind Devin Booker (32 points). Brooks also recorded multiple steals for the 11th time this season, and his three steals were his most since Nov. 18 against the Trail Blazers. He'll finish the month of December having averaged 21.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.8 steals over 30.6 minutes per game.