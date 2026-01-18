Brooks totaled five points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 victory over the Knicks.

Brooks couldn't get anything going in this one with OG Anunoby draped all over him for most of the game. Brooks has been in a funk over the past two games, shooting 6-for-29 from the floor during that span, but he'll look to get things back on track with a favorable matchup against the Nets on Monday.