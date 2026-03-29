Suns' Dillon Brooks: Won't go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (hand) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Brooks has not played in a game since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left hand, but he appears to be nearing a return as he has recently been participating in 5-on-5 work. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Magic.
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