Suns' Dillon Brooks: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (hand) will remain on the inactive list for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Brooks hasn't played since Feb. 21, and he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's still not close. Until the Suns provide an update on Brooks' rehab progress, he should be viewed as week-to-week.
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