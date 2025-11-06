Brooks (groin) will not suit up for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Brooks is set to miss his sixth straight game Thursday, but it's worth noting that he was able to get through an extended workout Tuesday. His potential return date remains foggy, as his pain tolerance will play a factor in how quickly he's able to get back out there, but Brooks is in a "good place," according to head coach Jordan Ott, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.