Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Extends 20-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander posted 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals over 26 minutes during the Thunder's 121-92 win over the Nets on Wednesday.
The Thunder dominated Wednesday's game, resulting in Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the starters sitting for the entire fourth quarter. Even with the reduced playing time, the reigning MVP needed just nine field-goal attempts to reach the 20-point threshold, extending his NBA streak of 20-plus-point games to 130. Coming off a back-to-back set, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will get to days of rest before their next game against the Wizards on Saturday.
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