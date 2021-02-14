Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is out Sunday against the Bucks.
Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday as he recovers from a sprained left knee. Hamidou Diallo will likely start at point guard again, as Theo Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) is out as well.
