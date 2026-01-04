Randle recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 victory over the Heat.

The double-double was his 10th of the season, including three in the last four games -- although the other two involved assists and not rebounds. Since the beginning of December, Randle is averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.1 steals over 15 contests.