Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Double-double in Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 victory over the Heat.
The double-double was his 10th of the season, including three in the last four games -- although the other two involved assists and not rebounds. Since the beginning of December, Randle is averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.1 steals over 15 contests.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Dishes out season high 14 assists•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Tallies 32 points against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Late surge in win•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Makes key free throws in win•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Hits for 21 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Leads Minnesota to victory•