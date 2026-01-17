Randle amassed 39 points (14-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 40 minutes during Friday's 110-105 loss to Houston.

Randle continues to deliver on the offensive end, recording a season-high 39 points despite the loss. He has now scored at least 20 points in four of his past five games, including three performances of at least 28 points. Randle is putting together one of his best seasons as a professional, averaging 22.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers, good enough for top 45 value in standard leagues.