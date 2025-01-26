Randle finished Saturday's 133-104 victory over Denver with 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes.

The veteran forward stuffed the stat sheet Saturday, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards (34 points). Randle has scored 20-plus points in two of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest.