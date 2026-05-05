Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Paces Minnesota in Game 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle recorded 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 41 minutes in Monday's 104-102 win over the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Randle didn't deliver his most efficient performance, though he still led all players in scoring with Anthony Edwards on a minutes restriction. Randle also tied the team high in rebounds, securing his first double-double since March 3. The veteran forward and the Timberwolves will now look to take a 2-0 series lead in Wednesday's Game 2 in San Antonio.
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