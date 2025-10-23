Randle chipped in 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 victory over Portland.

Randle was a key part of Minnesota's fourth-quarter rally, adding a pivotal three-pointer and a block in the closing minutes. Minnesota's frontcourt is expected to follow a similar script after a successful 2024-25 campaign, with Randle and Rudy Gobert leading the way. Naz Reid will also contribute, but his usage was lower than usual during Wednesday's win. Randle's contributions in ancillary categories are historically excellent, and he showed those skills off with six rebounds and six assists in the victory.