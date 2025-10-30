Randle racked up 33 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Lakers.

With Anthony Edwards (hamstring) sidelined, the rest of Minnesota's starting lineup came through in a big way. Randle and Jaden McDaniels exploded and provided 63 of the team's 115 points in a hotly-contested match that came down to the final seconds. Wednesday marked Randle's best scoring performance of the season, and he should continue to excel during Edwards' absence, which is expected to last a minimum of two weeks.