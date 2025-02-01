Head coach Chris Finch said Saturday that the Timberwolves are preparing to be without Randle "for the near future" due to a right groin strain that he suffered in Thursday's 138-113 win over the Jazz, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Randle played just 10 minutes in Thursday's game before leaving the game due to a groin strain. Naz Reid will make his first start of the regular season Saturday against the Wizards, and the two-time Sixth Man of the Year winner will likely remain in the Timberwolves' starting five for as long as Randle is sidelined. Randle's absence also opens the door for more playing time for Joe Ingles and Luke Garza.