2018 Outlook: Jared Cook

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jared Cook, TE, Raiders

Jared Cook actually had a career season with the Raiders in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance. Cook had a career-high 54 catches, and his 688 yards were the second best total of his career. He only scored two touchdowns, but he finished the season as the No. 15 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues. Cook is not worth drafting as a starting option in the majority of leagues, but he could be used as a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year. Cook has never been a consistent Fantasy option, but he does occasionally prove to be useful in the right situation at times during the year.

