2018 Outlook: Jets DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jets DST
The Jets DST was the third worst in standard scoring Fantasy leagues in 2017, and it will be hard to trust the unit in most formats this season. The Jets defense added a talented cornerback in Trumaine Johnson, who joins Morris Claiborne and Jamal Adams to form a potentially standout secondary. And linebacker Avery Williamson was also a good free-agent signee. But losing linebacker Demario Davis to the Saints in free agency is a tough blow since Davis led the Jets in tackles and sacks last year. Pass rush is an issue for the Jets, who only had 28 sacks as a team in 2017. And they also were near the bottom in interceptions (11) and fumble recoveries (nine), as well as being one of two teams with the Raiders who failed to score a DST touchdown. At best, the Jets DST will be a bye-week replacement or streaming option this year and should not be drafted.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...