2018 Outlook: Jets DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jets DST

The Jets DST was the third worst in standard scoring Fantasy leagues in 2017, and it will be hard to trust the unit in most formats this season. The Jets defense added a talented cornerback in Trumaine Johnson, who joins Morris Claiborne and Jamal Adams to form a potentially standout secondary. And linebacker Avery Williamson was also a good free-agent signee. But losing linebacker Demario Davis to the Saints in free agency is a tough blow since Davis led the Jets in tackles and sacks last year. Pass rush is an issue for the Jets, who only had 28 sacks as a team in 2017. And they also were near the bottom in interceptions (11) and fumble recoveries (nine), as well as being one of two teams with the Raiders who failed to score a DST touchdown. At best, the Jets DST will be a bye-week replacement or streaming option this year and should not be drafted.

