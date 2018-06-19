2018 Outlook: Luke Willson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Luke Willson, TE, Lions
Luke Willson signed with Detroit this offseason, and he could be the starter for the Lions after Eric Ebron left as a free agent. Most likely, Willson will be part of a committee and has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He's never had more than 40 targets in a season, and he just set his career high in Seattle in 2017 with four touchdowns. He's also never had more than 22 catches or 365 yards in any year. Keep an eye on what Detroit does at tight end heading into training camp, and Willson could be worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues if he does earn the starting job.
