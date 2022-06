Cook remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a new team prior to Week 1. Even if he gets a new job, he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. At 35, Cook is unlikely to make a significant Fantasy impact, and he's scored fewer than 8.5 PPR points per game in each of the past two seasons with the Chargers and Saints. Keep an eye on where Cook ends up, and at best he could emerge as a waiver wire option during the season.