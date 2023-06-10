Foreman parlayed an impressive stretch with the Titans into an even more impressive 2022 season with the Panthers, and now he lands in Chicago, where he'll have legitimate competition for touches. The Bears bring back veteran Khalil Herbert, who was uber productive on a per-touch basis in 2022, and they drafted Roschon Johnson. If Foreman can earn the definitive short-yardage and red-zone role, in addition to the early down role, he would return certain value in standard scoring formats as a 12th-round pick.