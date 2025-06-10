Maybe the most shocking of the Round 3-4 speedsters, Smith spent five seasons at Georgia but only recorded 75+ receiving yards in a game five times and somehow was credited with only six career avoided tackles on receptions. He only totaled 10 touchdowns across five seasons, but he did average 36.5 yards on those scores. Smith is a deep threat, through and through. He had a ridiculously-high career average depth of target of 16.7 yards, by far the highest of the incoming 2025 rookies. Smith finished with eight career receptions of 50+ yards, the eighth-most in the class. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues, but he might add a needed field-stretching threat to the Jets offense.