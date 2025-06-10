McClellan is the No. 3 running back for the Falcons, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024 as a rookie, McClellan appeared in just two games and finished with 13 carries for 32 yards and no receptions. He's stuck behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, and McClellan would likely need an injury to see significant playing time. If that happens then you can just add McClellan off the waiver wire.