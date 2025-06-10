LaPorta took a step back from his remarkable rookie year that was almost entirely volume-based. LaPorta improved his yards per catch, yards per target (8.7), catch rate (72.3%), touchdown rate (8.3%), and YAC per reception (5.7). That should lead to more Fantasy points, but his targets per game fell from 7.1 to 5.2. It is terrifying to think of what LaPorta's stat line would look like if his efficiency regresses, but if the loss of volume sticks, he would barely be a top-12 TE. Jameson Williams gets blamed for that drop in targets, but the truth is the Lions threw the ball 50 times less and yet threw more passes to their RBs That is a terrible combination for a TE. With John Morton taking over for Ben Johnson, LaPorta faces both the risk that the offense won't be as efficient and the upside that Morton will draw up more plays for him. We rank LaPorta as a top-six TE going into 2025, worth a pick starting at the five-six turn of drafts.