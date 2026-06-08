2026 Outlook: Anthony Smith

Smith toiled for four years at N.C. State before posting back-to-back seasons with at least six scores and 40 receptions for East Carolina. That helped put the 6-foot-2, 197-pounder on the map for Dallas, who took him in the seventh round of this year's draft. A history with drops is problematic, but he has 4.4 straight-line speed that can help create big plays. He's worth a late-round pick in deep rookie-only drafts.

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