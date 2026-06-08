2026 Outlook: Baker Mayfield

We view Mayfield as a QB2 worth a pick no earlier than Round 12 in one-QB leagues. The truth is, it remains difficult to know what to expect from Mayfield. Last year was his worst in Tampa in terms of yards per attempt, touchdown rate, and bad throw rate. He also lost Mike Evans in the offseason, and there are major questions about what Chris Godwin has left in the tank. And he has another new offensive coordinator, his sixth in as many seasons. If Godwin is back to 100% and Emeka Egbuka takes a step forward, then Mayfield has the weapons to be a QB1 again, assuming he fixes his own accuracy issues that have flared up from time to time in his career. He does face Cincinnati in Week 1, so if you are a believer, he could be a very good streaming option.

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