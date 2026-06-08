2026 Outlook: Blake Corum

Corum will once again be the No. 2 running back for the Rams this season, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in the majority of leagues as a flex. Kyren Williams remains the lead running back for the Rams, but Corum gets enough touches to be useful in tandem with Williams. If Williams ever missed any time due to injury, then Corum would be a must-start running back in all leagues. In 2025, Corum had 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns and caught eight passes for 36 yards on 14 targets. He averaged 7.2 PPR points per game, but he scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row from Week 13-16, which was a big boost to Fantasy managers in the playoffs. Corum is one of the best lottery ticket running backs you can have on your roster in 2026.

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