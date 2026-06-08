2026 Outlook: Buccaneers

The Buccaneers had a mediocre Fantasy defense in 2025, and we are not expecting a rebound. With a Week 1 matchup against Cincinnati, we do not suggest drafting them. However, they do face the Browns in Week 2, so they could potentially be a top streaming option. They drafted Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter with their first two picks and added two more defensive players in the first five rounds. If those rookies acclimate quickly, the pass rush could be much improved, and they could become a streaming option against the right matchup.

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