2026 Outlook: Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin is a borderline top-12 kicker, worth a pick in the final two rounds of your Fantasy draft. If you are planning on streaming, his Week 1 matchup with the Bengals should be a good one. The Buccaneers' offensive struggles limited him last year, as he attempted 23 fewer extra points than he did in 2024. We have mixed feelings about just how much this offense will bounce back. While McLaughlin's accuracy was down last year, he also made a career-high 11 kicks from at least 50 yards.

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