2026 Outlook: Jack Bech

Bech had a disappointing rookie season in 2025, but he has the chance to rebound in a big way this year. Bech is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. The Raiders have Brock Bowers as the No. 1 pass catcher, but the receiving corps is unproven with Bech, Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, who was the only significant addition this offseason. Bech could step up as the No. 2 target in the passing game, and he should be considered a sleeper in all leagues. In 2025, Bech only had 20 catches for 224 yards and no touchdowns on 29 targets. Hopefully, new coach Klint Kubiak can bring out the best in Bech, and we'll see how he develops a rapport with either Fernando Mendoza or Kirk Cousins. Most likely, Bech will remain behind Tucker and Nailor in targets, but Bech has an opportunity to prove himself in Fantasy and reality this year.

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