2026 Outlook: Michael Carter

Carter signed with Tennessee this offseason, and he will likely be the No. 4 running back for the Titans this year. Carter is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Tennessee has Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears ahead of Carter on the depth chart, and we expect rookie Nicholas Singleton to be ahead of Carter as well. In 2025 with the Cardinals, Carter had some positive moments with 92 carries for 333 yards and one touchdown and 33 catches for 267 yards on 45 targets in 13 games. He was given a big role when James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) were out with injuries, but Carter will hopefully remain just a reserve in Tennessee. At best, you can add Carter off the waiver wire if he gets the chance for increased playing time during the season.

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