2026 Outlook: Panthers

Carolina had a below-average Fantasy defense in 2025, and we do not expect that to change in 2026. We rank them outside the top 20 defenses and do not suggest drafting them. They open the season with Chicago, which makes them even less desirable on draft day. If they are good in Week 2 against Atlanta, then we may suggest streaming them in Week 3 at Cleveland. The hope is that Jaelan Phillips stays healthy and helps the pass rush, while second-round pick Lee Hunter helps the run defense. We will have to see it to believe it.

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