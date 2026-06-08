2026 Outlook: Stefon Diggs

Diggs' Fantasy decline continued in 2025 when he averaged a mere 12.4 PPR points with the Patriots on six targets per game. Both were big-time drop-offs from where he was not only in his heydays in Buffalo but even in his half-season with the Texans the year prior. That's why you should expect him to get picked in Round 9 or later. The soon-to-be 33-year-old overcame off-field issues this offseason and figures to be part of a team's passing game this season, but not the focal point. As long as Diggs picks up a nominal number of targets, Fantasy managers shouldn't be excited to roster him as anything more than a low-upside wideout who you might start a few times per year.

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