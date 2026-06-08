2026 Outlook: Titans

The Titans were not a good defense last year, but they have changed almost everything to try to fix that. Robert Saleh is the head coach, Gus Bradley is the defensive coordinator, and more than half of their starters could be different. The defensive line, in particular, should be improved with the additions of Jermaine Johnson, Keldric Faulk, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, and Jordan Elliott. We aren't confident enough in their improvement to suggest drafting them, but they do get the Jets in Week 1, so we should find out very early just how much better they got in the offseason.

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