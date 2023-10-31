Armstead had four tackles (two solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Bengals.

Armstead had just 0.5 sacks heading into Week 8, but was able to get to Joe Burrow on two separate occasions Sunday. His 2.5 sacks on the year is fourth-best on the team behind Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave and Drake Jackson, each of whom have three. Armstead has improved in the sack category from 2022 when he had zero sacks in eight games and will look to build on that total after the bye against the Jaguars in Week 10.