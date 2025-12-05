Armstead (hand) is questionable to play against the Colts on Sunday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Armstead was unable to play against the Titans in Week 13 due to a hand injury. The injury limited Armstead's practice participation all week, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Jaguars announce their list of inactive players. Maason Smith would likely start alongside DaVon Hamilton at defensive tackle if Armstead is not cleared to play.