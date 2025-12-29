Purdy completed 24 of 33 pass attempts for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while taking six carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 42-38 win over Chicago.

Purdy followed up his career game against the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 16 (295 yards, five TD passes) by dropping another five-score bonanza on the Bears in consecutive primetime victories. The 25-year-old looked Mahomes-esque in the third quarter while dancing through multiple defenders behind the line of scrimmage before ultimately dumping it off to an open Kyle Juszczyk for the second of three touchdown strikes. Purdy's improved movement and gaudy passing numbers since the 49ers' Week 14 bye (297.7 passing yards/game with 15 total TDs in three starts) indicate that the signal-caller is finally fully healed from the turf toe injury that derailed the earlier portions of his 2025 campaign. With the 12-4 49ers needing just one win to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye, fantasy managers can expect to see Purdy's best against the Seahawks in Week 18.