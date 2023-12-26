Purdy is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Ravens after suffering a stinger, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Purdy jogged to the medical tent early in the fourth quarter and had a conversation with coach Kyle Shanahan after exiting. His replacement, Sam Darnold, then took the field with the 49ers' offense following that conversation. Thus, it looks like the team is erring on the side of caution with the MVP candidate. Purdy completed 18 of 32 passes for 255 yards and zero touchdowns, while also throwing four interceptions before exiting.