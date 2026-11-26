Watkins (groin) was estimated as a 'DNP' on Thursday's injury report, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers didn't hold a practice for Thanksgiving Day, but Watkins has been listed as a non-participant for the first two sessions of Week 12 prep due to a groin injury. He has one more opportunity to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. In the event that Watkins is not cleared to play against Seattle, more offensive snaps would be available for the likes of Jacob Cowing, Keenan Allen and Demarcus Robinson.