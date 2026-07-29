49ers' Kaelon Black: Opportunity knocks

Black faces an opportunity to handle the bulk of No. 2 running back role behind Christian McCaffrey early in training camp after Jordan James suffered a fractured rib on Tuesday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Black will look to make the most of his immediate opportunities at camp, with Vic Tafur of The Athletic noting that the rookie third-rounder had already gotten off to a strong start. While James should still be ready in advance of Week 1, his grasp on the No. 2 backfield role could lessen if Black is able to continue stringing together momentum. Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) also began training camp on the active/PUP list, leaving Patrick Taylor and Sincere McCormick as Black's main current competition for reps. Given these developments, Black's average draft position will figure to rise in advance of the preseason.