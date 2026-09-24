Evans (hip) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While Evans hasn't mixed into drills so far during Week 3 prep due to a hip issue, he was spotted running on a side field Thursday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Evans is a rare player who doesn't need practice reps in order to be his normal self, or something close to it, on game days, but his status for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals could gain some clarity upon the 49ers posting its final injury report of the week Friday.