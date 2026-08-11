49ers' Mike Evans: Gets in individual work

Evans (quadriceps) took part primarily in individual drills at Tuesday's joint practice with the Titans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After a week away from the practice field due to a minor quad strain, Evans was back in action, albeit in a limited capacity. Easing him back in isn't a surprise considering the cautious approach the 49ers have taken with Evans' injury. Even if he doesn't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Titans, he still has one month to get healthy for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Rams in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10.