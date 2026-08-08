49ers' Mike Evans: Nearing return to practice

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers continue to "be smart with" Evans (quadriceps), who didn't practice Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans was able to work out on the side Saturday and looked close to 100 percent, per Wagoner, but as Shanahan clarified they won't press the veteran wide receiver back into action prematurely. Evans has been sidelined this week due to a minor quad strain, and with San Francisco's season opener still more than a month away on Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, he has plenty of time to prove his health for games that matter. Meanwhile, fellow WRs Christian Kirk (calf) and Jacob Cowing (hip) remained sidelined as well, leaving Deebo Samuel, rookie second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins as the top available players at the position.