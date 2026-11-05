Evans (Achilles) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

After back-to-back DNPs to open Week 9 prep, Evans technically has one more chance to mix into drills this week, but GM John Lynch said on KNBR radio Thursday that the wide receiver likely won't be available Sunday versus the Raiders due to his lingering right Achilles issue, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers may make a ruling on Evans' status as soon as they post Friday's injury report.