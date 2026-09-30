Coach Kyle Shanahan said Evans (ribs) won't practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Evans was laboring after taking a big hit from Cardinals safety Budda Baker in the second quarter of this past Sunday's win against Arizona, eventually being ruled out due to a rib injury. Afterward, Evans was diagnosed with a strained rib, but Shanahan also relayed to Vic Tafur of The Athletic on Wednesday that the wide receiver "may" practice later this week. Logging some on-field work Thursday and/or Friday seemingly will give Evans a chance to play Week 4 against the Broncos, but his upcoming availability remains up in the air.